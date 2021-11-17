Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,856 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 224,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,684,000 after buying an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,743,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 209.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

