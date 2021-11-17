Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Hilltop worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTH opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

