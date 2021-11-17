Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 50.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,698,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $8,971,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TTEC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at $702,732,915.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,400 shares of company stock worth $10,947,662. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEC opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

