Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,749 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Sonic Automotive worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

