GoHelpFund Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $21,680.14 and approximately $14,760.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,666.58 or 1.00325791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.27 or 0.06931344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GoHelpFund Coin Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

