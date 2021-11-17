GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Trading Down 3.9%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $60.57. 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

