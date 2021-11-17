Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Shares Up 0.7%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.58. 939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.49% of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

