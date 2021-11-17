Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 195.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,246,000 after acquiring an additional 293,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 158,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXR opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

