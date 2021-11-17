Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

