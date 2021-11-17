Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

