Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $110,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,740,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $385.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

