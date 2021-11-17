Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Aegis

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) had its target price hoisted by Aegis from $6.25 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SELF stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 652,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 35.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 247.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

