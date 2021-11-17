Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.86 ($5.52).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 363.75 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £48.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 353.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 552.41. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 188.66 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

