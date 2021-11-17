GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GlaxoSmithKline has a payout ratio of 66.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.