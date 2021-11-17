GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Billion

Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report sales of $12.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.85 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $46.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.88 billion to $46.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.78 billion to $49.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.55. 4,843,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,651. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

