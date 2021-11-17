GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) to Issue GBX 19 Dividend

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,545.80 ($20.20) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,451.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,424.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.