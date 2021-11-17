Gladstone Land Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Gladstone Land in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $27.76 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $949.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.31, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

