Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $421.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

