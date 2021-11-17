Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Freedom worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 739.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 57,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a return on equity of 101.94% and a net margin of 52.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.