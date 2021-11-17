Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 814,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOED. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GOED opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.78.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 14.57%.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

