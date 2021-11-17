Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,491 Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Loop Industries worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Loop Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Loop Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOOP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

