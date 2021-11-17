Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,699 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $283.77 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,457 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

