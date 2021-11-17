Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,590 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Select Bancorp worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,909,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,224,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Select Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $879,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLCT stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $325.30 million, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

