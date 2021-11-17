Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bioventus by 101.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $865.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.