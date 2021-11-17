Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $41.13

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.13, but opened at $42.45. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 9,225 shares traded.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

