Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $41.13 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 73.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

