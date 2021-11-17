Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.48. 2,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 81,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genfit by 7.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Genfit during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genfit during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genfit during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

