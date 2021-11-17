Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.48. 2,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 81,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.
About Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
