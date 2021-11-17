General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.80

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.80 and last traded at $64.43, with a volume of 545594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 605,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,903,000 after buying an additional 126,567 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 604,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 145,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

