General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,826 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.75, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $74.64 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

