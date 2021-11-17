Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 176.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 12,827.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

