GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GDS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. GDS has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

