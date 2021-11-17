GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GDS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. GDS has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Earnings History for GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.