Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,699 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 86.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

