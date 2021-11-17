Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.