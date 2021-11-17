Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

