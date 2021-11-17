Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 547 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.12 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.32.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

