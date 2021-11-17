Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gannett will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gannett by 28.2% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 313,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Gannett by 90.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

