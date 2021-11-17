Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 353.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.86. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 498,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

