GAMB (GMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $270,240.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $270,240.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GAMB

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

