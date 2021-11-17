FY2022 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S Increased by SVB Leerink (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.84.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.69. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.79 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.70%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.