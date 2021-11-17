FY2022 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $36.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $36.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $211.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

