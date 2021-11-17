FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Olympus in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Get Olympus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Olympus stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Olympus has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.