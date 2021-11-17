FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.44.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$20.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.79. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$13.04 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.71%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,912,500. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,306,607.60. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,300 in the last ninety days.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.