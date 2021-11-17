FY2021 EPS Estimates for Turing Holding Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turing in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turing’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWKS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

