FY2021 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Raised by Analyst

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Olaplex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of OLPX opened at $27.61 on Monday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

