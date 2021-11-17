FY2021 EPS Estimates for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Boosted by Zacks Investment Research

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($1.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $6.10 on Monday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

