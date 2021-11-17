FY2021 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reduced by Analyst

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Latham Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWIM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

