FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.95. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$168.60 on Monday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$140.50 and a one year high of C$178.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$168.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$29.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.