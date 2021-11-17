FY2021 EPS Estimates for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.46.

Shares of EDR opened at 28.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 26.46. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

