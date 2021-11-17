FY2021 EPS Estimates for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.20). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.97, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

