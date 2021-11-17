FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.